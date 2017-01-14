CBB in hell with new housemates Kim, Chloe and Jessica

Celebrity Big Brother’s Weekend From Hell is already living up to its name, with the three newest housemates falling out within hours of entering the competition.

Friday night’s live episode saw TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and former Apprentice contestant Jessica Cunningham join the house after Angie Best and Austin Armacost were evicted.

In Saturday’s instalment, viewers saw Chloe telling model Calum Best that she thought he was “fit”, before throwing a piece of food at him while they were sitting around the dinner table.

Chloe put the housemates’ backs up (Channel Five)

But Calum told her not to throw food at his clothes and said: “There’s a respect level that we all keep in here.”

Later, Chloe was seen jumping into the hot tub and splashing Kim in the process.

Kim said: “Excuse me, will you listen to me? You just soaked me, can you think before you do these things?

“You’ve made quite an impact this evening. It’s consideration, there are other people in this house.”

Jessica had sharp words with Kim, too (Channel Five)

Kim also fell out with Jessica as she tried to stick up for Chloe.

The cleaning enthusiast said: “You have verbal diarrhoea and you don’t know when to stop.”

Jessica replied: “I think you’re rude, arrogant and mean.”

The Weekend From Hell involves Friday night’s double eviction, the entry of the three new contestants, and a group of housemates being sent to live in basic conditions in “Hell” with one of the group due to be evicted on Sunday night.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel Five at 9pm.