CBB housemates' teary shopping task leaves them emotional wrecks
Tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother was an emotional rollercoaster.
In the shopping task, housemates were offered the chance to watch a video or take a call from a loved one – but if they did, there would be consequences for the shopping budget.
All of the contestants managed to resist the temptation of checking in with their nearest and dearest, but there were a whole lot of tears about it.
Why are they crying? They've only been in there for 3 weeks.#CBB— Daniel O' Reilly (@Daniel_Reilly1) January 26, 2017
All this crying on #cbb over phone calls. You'd think they'd been at war, not the #bigbrother house. You're all out in a week! #getagrip— Faye Bamford (@Faye_Bamford) January 26, 2017
Mums Jessica Cunningham, Nicola McLean and Coleen Nolan had to turn down messages from their children.
Why is she crying like that tho? Did I miss something did BB tell nicola she will never see her kids again🤔 #CBB— Roy Darbo (@RoyStar12) January 26, 2017
yes its only been a couple weeks but Jamie, Nicola etc have kids. skipping the chance to hear how they are would be so hard! #cbb— Kirsty Milligan (@KMiliee) January 26, 2017
Jamie O’Hara had a tough time saying no to a call from his dad.
Is Jamie really crying THAT much, wow 😂 #cbb— Libby (@Libbiexx3) January 26, 2017
Speidi didn’t look too fussed about not hearing from Spencer’s sister Stephanie.
And who were Jedward offered? A cherished family member? No…Tara Reid.
Hold up- Jedward are friends with Tara Reid?! 😂🙈😵 #cbb— Chantelle H (@Miss_ChantelleH) January 26, 2017
I hope they all ignore there children but jedward push for Tara Reid 😂😂😂😂 #cbb— Little kitty 💖 (@LittleKittyxoxo) January 26, 2017
Like everyone else, they managed to resist pressing play, even though they thought there was a possibility that Tara might be caught in a Sharknado.
Heroes.
