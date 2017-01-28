CBB housemates cry over letters task - but it's fake tears from Speidi
Another day in the Celebrity Big Brother house, another torturous task where the housemates don’t quite get to hear from their loved ones.
Tonight’s episode saw letters delivered to the house from the contestants’ nearest and dearest – except only some of them would get to read the letters and would then have to nominate someone else to have their letter cut up, unopened.
Speidi kicked things off by getting to read a family message, but were completely unemotional about the whole thing.
Omg the way @spencerpratt read his letter 😂 #CBB— Lindsay (@lindsayrankine) January 28, 2017
Spencer pretending to cry reading his letter is why I love him 😂😂😂 #CBBSpeidi #Cbb— aisling🦄🦋🦉🎧🌸 (@mullificent16) January 28, 2017
When it came time to nominate, Spencer had absolutely no problem with choosing Kim Woodburn to forfeit her husband’s letter.
HAHAHA THAT IS SAVAGE CUTTING HER LETTER UP #cbb— shonapaul (@shonejohnstone) January 28, 2017
Regardless of who did or didn’t get their mail, people thought it was a bit cruel.
Big Brother that is a little mean #CBB— Niamh/Нив (@NiamhWhovian) January 28, 2017
This is actually really snide.. #CBB— Lauren //J&E💖 (@JohnsSk8rGirl) January 28, 2017
Again, Jedward stole the show, by not caring one bit that their letter got cut up and then doing an epic reading of Coleen Nolan’s letter from her son.
That was really nice of Jedward. She hasn't always been kind to them. #cbb #Jedward #CBB— NoSpoonsDanni (@Dbewarm) January 28, 2017
Chin up housemates, you’ll see your families in a week.
