CBB house left cold after nominations rule break

The Celebrity Big Brother house has been left without hot water after contestants broke the rules on talking about nominations.

In footage that will air on Wednesday’s episode, Big Brother says the whole house will be punished after Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell, The Apprentice’s Andrew Brady, comedian Daniel O’Reilly and Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Shane J, also known as Courtney Act, discussed who they chose for eviction.

Looks like the boys have messed up... And there are going to be consequences! 😱 #CBB pic.twitter.com/04hPsW6B9O — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 17, 2018

The group landed in hot water after O’Reilly, also known as Dapper Laughs, told the group: “One of the people I voted I really like. I thought I was doing it for a funny reason.”

O’Reilly nominated Brady, saying it was because he “pulled a moonie” on the bedroom window, that left a “skid mark” on the glass.

O’Reilly’s hint prompted Brady to guess it was him.

Snoring, shopping list drama and skidmarks on windows! Here's this week's nominations recapped 💩😱 #CBB pic.twitter.com/2TytshPqCb — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 16, 2018

In an announcement over the loudspeaker, Big Brother told housemates: “As you know it’s against the rules to discuss nominations.

“This includes discussing or hinting at who you might nominate in the future or who you have nominated previously and speculating or guessing who has nominated whom.

“This rule has been broken.”

O’Reilly and Mitchell (Channel 5)

The announcement continued: “This conversation is another breach of Big Brother rules regarding the discussion of nominations and as a result the whole house will be punished.

“For the next 24-hours both the hot water and the hair appliances will be switched off. Big Brother hopes that you learn your lesson.”

The episode will also show the housemates commence a driving school task, in which groups of two don cardboard car costumes to see how well they work in teams.

The housemates have to show their teamwork (Channel 5)

It has been confirmed that the live final for the current series will take place on February 2.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm.