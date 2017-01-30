CBB fans cry 'showmance' as Bianca doesn't seem that bothered by Jamie's exit

Bianca Gascoigne’s lack of emotion after Jamie O’Hara’s eviction has led to further claims of a showmance.

The model and the footballer have been loved up during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, but their romance has also been plagued by claims that it isn’t real.

And now B’s rather noticeable lack of tears after Jamie got the boot seems to have added fuel to that fire.

Some viewers pointed out on Twitter that she even found it in herself to have a little sing-song with Jedward.

Hmmm… so will Jamie and Bianca work it out when the show is over?
