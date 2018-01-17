CBB fans brand Daniel O’Reilly ‘a snake’ after he nominates friend Andrew Brady

Celebrity Big Brother fans branded Daniel O’Reilly a “snake” for nominating his friend Andrew Brady for eviction after he pulled a “moonie”.

The Apprentice star is currently up to be voted off the reality show alongside Ann Widdecombe, John Barnes, Andrew Brady and O’Reilly.

However housemates do not know there will be an undisclosed twist to the nominations process and voting will not start until Thursday.

Brady’s supporters were angry when O’Reilly, better known as Dapper Laughs, chose his friend for nomination.

One wrote: “Noooo!! How can #CBBDaniel nominate Andrew when he acts all best pally with him!! #slydog #snake.”

Another said: “DANIEL NOMINATED ANDREW! He’s supposed to be Andrew’s friend! What a snake!”

One more fan wrote: “please can nominations be revealed so andrew can see that daniel is an absolute snake.”

O’Reilly chose Widdecombe and Brady to be nominated.

Explaining his decision for Brady, he said: “My reason for this nomination is a few nights ago he pulled a moonie up on our bedroom window when I was going to sleep.

“As much as I like or enjoy seeing his sherrif’s badge just before I close my eyes to go to sleep, he left a skid mark on the window.”

The episode also saw Johnson discussing her nomination with former footballer Barnes.

She said: “What I’m worried about is the things everyone has said they have nominated me for are the things my husband complains about.

“I literally think this is confirming me in my worst fears about the person I am.

“Honestly, it’s true. What is going to happen is I’m going to leave second and my husband is going to say to me ‘I told you you were like this, I’ve been telling you for 25 years and now you’ve had an objective neutral audience and the public and they agree with me’.”

She added: “My husband’s last words to me were ‘don’t be yourself’.”

Johnson later discussed their nominations with Widdecombe, when the former politician said: “Goodbye to the grump and goodbye to the prude, that is what they are saying.”

Denying she had been a “grump” all the time in the show, she added: “The average age of the house is literally 10 years old and I can’t do it anymore.”

