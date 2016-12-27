Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas 'totally laid back' in rare snap with their children

They’re one of Hollywood’s golden families, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have given a sneak peek into their private life.

The star couple, who have been married since 2000 and have two children together, let their fans look at their wonderfully normal Christmas shenanigans in a snap posted on Catherine’s Instagram page.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Ian West/PA)

The black and white photo showed the actors lounging around on a couch with 16-year-old son Dylan and 13-year-old daughter Carys in a rather amusing position, one that they no doubt had to carefully construct to get it just right for the camera.

Along with the photo, Chicago star Catherine wrote: “Totally laid back.”

Totally laid back. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:59pm PST

Catherine, 47, also showed off her beautiful Christmas decorations in their – let’s be honest – painfully stunning house.

Merry Christmas everyone! A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:22pm PST

In recent days she made sure to show off the dining room ahead of the family’s Christmas Eve dinner, too.

Getting ready for our Christmas Eve dinner. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

And, of course, the beautiful star made sure to share a stunning selfie … naturally.

Happy Christmas Eve! What are some of your holiday traditions? #SelfieSaturday A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:14am PST

The Welsh actress and Michael, 72, tied the knot in 2000 and, following a brief separation in 2013, they remain one of the showbiz industry’s strongest twosomes.