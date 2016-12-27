Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas 'totally laid back' in rare snap with their children
They’re one of Hollywood’s golden families, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have given a sneak peek into their private life.
The star couple, who have been married since 2000 and have two children together, let their fans look at their wonderfully normal Christmas shenanigans in a snap posted on Catherine’s Instagram page.
The black and white photo showed the actors lounging around on a couch with 16-year-old son Dylan and 13-year-old daughter Carys in a rather amusing position, one that they no doubt had to carefully construct to get it just right for the camera.
Along with the photo, Chicago star Catherine wrote: “Totally laid back.”
Catherine, 47, also showed off her beautiful Christmas decorations in their – let’s be honest – painfully stunning house.
In recent days she made sure to show off the dining room ahead of the family’s Christmas Eve dinner, too.
And, of course, the beautiful star made sure to share a stunning selfie … naturally.
The Welsh actress and Michael, 72, tied the knot in 2000 and, following a brief separation in 2013, they remain one of the showbiz industry’s strongest twosomes.
