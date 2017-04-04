Catastrophe finale marks Carrie Fisher farewell

Carrie Fisher will reprise her role as the straight-talking mother of Rob Delaney’s character in tonight’s series finale of Catastrophe.

The Star Wars actress filmed her scenes as Mia for the Channel 4 sitcom in the days before she suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

She died shortly afterwards at the age of 60 on December 27.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan in Catastrophe (Mark Johnson/Channel 4)

Fans will no doubt be delighted to see Carrie one more time alongside Rob and his co-star and fellow writer Sharon Horgan, who play feisty married couple Rob and Sharon.

The dramatic episode sees Mia travel to Ireland from her home in America to pay her respects at the funeral of Sharon’s dad… and indulge in some retail therapy.

Sharon Horgan previously promised that Carrie’s part in the comedy would be “bigger” and “chunkier” than her appearance in the second series.

Carrie and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds – who died the day after her daughter in December – were remembered at a public memorial in Hollywood just over a week ago.

Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA Images)

Hundreds of fans turned out to pay tribute to the mother and daughter, who were both laid to rest at a funeral in January.

Catastrophe airs on Channel 4 at 10pm tonight.