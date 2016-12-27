Carrie Fisher's mum breaks silence after star's death

Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds has said she is grateful for the thoughts and prayers guiding her daughter to her “next stop”.

The actress posted the message on Facebook after the Star Wars actress died at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

She wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter.

“I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Carrie Fisher (Vince Bucci/AP)

Carrie, who became an international screen star and sex symbol when she appeared in the series’ first sci-fi blockbuster in 1977, passed away in California on Tuesday morning, a family spokesman said.

She had been in hospital since suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

In a statement released on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carrie Fisher (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mark Hamill led tributes from the Star Wars cast, tweeting a picture of himself with Carrie from the set alongside the caption: “No words #Devastated.”

Anthony Daniels, who played the android C3PO, said: “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

Peter Mayhew, who played the wookiee Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, paid tribute to Carrie, saying: “There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”

Warwick Davis, who played an ewok in Return Of The Jedi, also tweeted.

David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader on screen, with the voice provided by James Earl Jones, said: “I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie’s passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world.”