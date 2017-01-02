Carrie Fisher's daughter breaks silence after losing mother and grandmother

After losing both her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds in such quick succession, the world has rallied around 24-year-old Billie Lourd.

She has now posted on Instagram to thank everyone for their support and to pay tribute to her extraordinary relatives.

Carrie died aged 60 on December 26, and her 84-year-old mother Debbie passed away a day later.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Previously, all we’d heard from Billie was through a statement released on her behalf from spokesman Simon Halls when Carrie died.

In it, Billie confirmed her mother’s death and said: “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

