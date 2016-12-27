Carrie Fisher was 'one of a kind', says Harrison Ford

Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford has paid tribute to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, after she died at the age of 60.

Harrison, who appeared as Han Solo opposite Carrie’s Princess Leia in four Star Wars movies, hailed his co-star, saying: “We will all miss her.”

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford (Richard Shotwell AP/PA Images)

The Indiana Jones actor, 74, said in a statement: “Carrie was one of a kind… brilliant, original.

“Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

He went on: “My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends.”

Carrie, who became an international screen star and sex symbol when she appeared in the first Star Wars blockbuster in 1977, passed away in California on Tuesday morning, a family spokesman said.

Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher on the set of The Stars Holiday TV special in 1978 (George Brich/AP)

She had been in hospital since suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.