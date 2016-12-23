Carrie Fisher 'in hospital after cardiac arrest on plane'

Star Wars star Carrie Fisher has been taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on a London to Los Angeles flight, according to reports.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the actress was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

US actress Anna Akana tweeted about seeing the 60-year-old, who starred as Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise, fall ill.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

Carrie has been on tour promoting her memoirs titled The Princess Diarist.

Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew, who starred as Wookie Chewbacca alongside Fisher, tweeted his thoughts.

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

A spokeswoman for police at LAX airport said: “Los Angeles police responded at 12.15pm to Terminal 7 regarding a female victim who went into cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) was already performing CPR on the victim and the victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.”