Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds buried together after LA memorial service

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds have been laid to rest at a funeral in Los Angeles, where the ashes of the Star Wars actress were carried in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.

The actresses were buried together during a private family service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park-Hollywood Hills following their deaths just a day apart.

Following the service, Debbie’ son Todd Fisher said: “We had a beautiful service. Everyone is as settled as we can be.

“We’ll have a bigger service down the road for the public and all their other friends but this was a private family service. It was fitting.”

“We have so much of them that was left behind, all of my sister’s words and all the movies and things they created and that’s what we need to remember.

“My mother was one of the most giving people with charities and my sister, of course, was another of the most giving.”

A funeral cortege with two hearses arrived at Forest Lawn shortly before 9am on Friday, accompanied by two motorcycles sounding their sirens.

Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd was also seen at the grounds, along with actor Taylor Lautner.

Todd had previously confirmed his mother and sister would be buried together at the grounds, which is the resting place for celebrities including Bette Davis, Stan Laurel and Liberace.

Carrie, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died on December 27 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie, died aged 84 following a suspected stroke, a day after Carrie’s death.

On Thursday Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Star Wars creator George Lucas were among the mourners who gathered at Carrie’s estate in Coldwater Canyon, Los Angeles, where she and her mother Debbie were next-door neighbours.

British actors Stephen Fry and Eric Idle, singer Courtney Love and actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Meg Ryan were also spotted at the compound.