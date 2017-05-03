Car Share fans beg for just one more episode to solve romance drama

Fans are still begging for just one more episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share after the hit sitcom’s last-ever episode ended in an emotional cliffhanger.

More than 5.5 million viewers tuned into the Bafta-winning show’s finale on Tuesday night, hours after creator Peter announced he would not be writing another season.

Audience ratings peaked at 5.6 million for the BBC One broadcast, compared with 5.2 million last week.

Fans left devastated by Kay’s news were not satisfied with the ending, which saw the comedian’s character, John Redmond, fail to reciprocate the advances of his co-worker Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson).

The first, and only, two series of the show saw a heart-warming bond build between the two supermarket employees as they shared their daily drive.

Peter told BBC Radio Manchester on Tuesday that he wanted to quit “while the going’s good” and had never intended John and Kayleigh’s relationship to turn into a “subtle romance”.

Peter fans need not be disappointed for long as he hinted at plans for a fresh run of his series Phoenix Nights.

The popular sitcom, which saw Kay play Greater Manchester working men’s club owner Brian Potter, aired for two seasons in 2001 and 2002.

He said in the radio interview: “I love Phoenix Nights and I would love to go back.

“I’ve got a lot of ideas … in fact, a whole series three has been written for about 15 years.”
