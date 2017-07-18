Can you spot yourselves at Gavin James’ Live at the Marquee gig?

One of the highlights of this year’s Live at the Marquee line-up had to be Gavin James’ sold out gig.

Not only was it one of the highlights, it was the most anticipated.

Fans were even spotted queuing for prime standing positions up to eight hours before he was due on stage.

And why not? Following an amazing 2016, which included a sold-out 3Arena and global tour, Gavin James is continuing his world domination and fans want to be there every step of the way.

James has talked about the love he felt in the room that night and continuously describes it as “EPIC”.

Cork! 5000 strong! amazing night 🙌 x pic.twitter.com/xfBR7ERpM9 — Gavin James (@gavinjames) July 8, 2017

And judging by this video he uploaded of the gig today, it was just that and more.

Did you spot yourself?