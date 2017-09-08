Can you guess Star Trek’s 10 most-watched episodes?

The 10 most-watched Star Trek episodes on Netflix include…

Star Trek: The Next Generation lookalikes invading London in 2012 (David Parry/PA)

1. Star Trek: Voyager – Season 7 – Endgame: Parts 1 & 2

2. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season 4 – The Best of Both Worlds: Part 2

3. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season 3 – The Best of Both Worlds: Part 1

4. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4: Scorpion: Part 2

5. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 3: Scorpion: Part 1

6. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 5: Dark Frontier: Parts 1 & 2

7. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4: The Gift

8. Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 4: Clues

9. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 1: Time and Again

10. Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 2: Q-Who?