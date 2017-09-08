Can you guess Star Trek’s 10 most-watched episodes?
The 10 most-watched Star Trek episodes on Netflix include…
1. Star Trek: Voyager – Season 7 – Endgame: Parts 1 & 2
2. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season 4 – The Best of Both Worlds: Part 2
3. Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season 3 – The Best of Both Worlds: Part 1
4. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4: Scorpion: Part 2
5. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 3: Scorpion: Part 1
6. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 5: Dark Frontier: Parts 1 & 2
7. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4: The Gift
8. Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 4: Clues
9. Star Trek: Voyager: Season 1: Time and Again
10. Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 2: Q-Who?
