Calum Best misses Lorraine Kelly and Bit On The Side appearances after Big Brother exit

The latest CBB housemate to be evicted, Calum Best, appears to have gone missing.

The son of late football superstar George Best failed to turn up for an appearance on CBB’s Bit On The Side, according to host Rylan Clark-Neal on Tuesday night.

He then missed a scheduled stop-off on Lorraine Kelly’s show on Thursday morning, with the presenter telling viewers he had called in sick.

Addressing Awol Calum, Rylan said: “We were supposed to have Calum Best on but we genuinely don’t know where he is. This ain’t even a gag.”

(Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Lorraine said: “I know a lot of you were looking forward to seeing Calum Best this morning, unfortunately just about an hour ago he called and he’s not well. Or someone called for him because he couldn’t call because he can’t speak.

“I hope he gets well soon. We wish him all the best.”

She added: “Get well soon Calum.”

However, Jamie O’Hara may have dropped his former housemate in it. On Wednesday’s show he revealed the pair had been on a big night out after leaving CBB.

Presumably tweeting from his sick bed, Calum posted this photo of him and actor James Cosmo later on Thursday morning.

His publicist has been contacted for comment.