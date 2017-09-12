Bryan Cranston: Filming Breaking Bad made me feel like an interloper at home

Bryan Cranston has said he felt like an “interloper” with his family while filming hit drama Breaking Bad away from home.

The actor played chemistry teacher-turned-drugs-kingpin Walter White for five series, and said the time he spent away from his family meant they got used to life without him.

Bryan Cranston (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He told Radio Times: “My wife and I have an agreement that we won’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other.

“When I was working on Breaking Bad and we were two states away from California, I’d go home almost every weekend.

“My wife and daughter adapted to life without me and I felt like an interloper at times. You have to be careful about that.”

Bryan Cranston and wife Robin Dearden (Ian West/PA)

He will be seen next in an instalment of Electric Dreams, a 10-part anthology series with each episode based on a short story by Philip K Dick.

Cranston will star in Human Is and also serves as an executive producer.

He adds of his family arrangements: “But that’s the beauty of working on Philip K Dick stuff – you get the feeling he’d understand all of that.

“In the end, all his sci-fi stories are about love. And that beats aliens every time.”

Breaking Bad made Cranston a household name after a long career in family comedies such as Malcolm In The Middle and Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and the actor said much of its success was down to its timing.

He told the magazine: “It was serendipitous to come along at that time.

Audiences now are far more sophisticated than they were when I was younger. If you looked at shows from 20, 30 years ago, they’re laughable. They wouldn’t last now, when you have Humans, Black Mirror…

“The mistake that a lot of television executives made was thinking that to sustain interest in a show you had to have, first and foremost, compelling plotlines. That is incorrect.

“First and foremost, you need interesting, compelling characters. We’re human beings and that’s the gateway into a story. People need to invest in people.”

(Radio Times)

