Bruno Mars announces summer gig at Marlay Park
28/11/2017 - 09:51:26Back to Showbiz Home
Bruno Mars is set to play Dublin’s Marlay Park next summer.
The Uptown Funk singer will take to the stage on July 12.
Tickets start at €79.50 including booking fee go on sale Monday, December 4 at 9am.
Mars is currently on the South American leg of his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour but will play six European shows in Spain, France, Germany, Scotland, and Ireland next summer.
Join the conversation - comment here