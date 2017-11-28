Bruno Mars announces summer gig at Marlay Park

Bruno Mars is set to play Dublin’s Marlay Park next summer.

The Uptown Funk singer will take to the stage on July 12.

Tickets start at €79.50 including booking fee go on sale Monday, December 4 at 9am.

Mars is currently on the South American leg of his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour but will play six European shows in Spain, France, Germany, Scotland, and Ireland next summer.