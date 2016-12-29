Brooklyn Beckham shows off matching rings with dad David

Brooklyn and David Beckham have matching father and son rings, the youngster has revealed.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn, 17, showed off the jewellery.

Matching rings with dad xx A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

He wrote: “Matching rings with dad xx”.

The pair wear the rings on their little fingers and are currently on holiday in the Caribbean with the rest of the Beckham clan.

Wake boarding with @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham 😜 A photo posted by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:51am PST

Youngest son Cruz was pictured showing off his wakeboarding skills during their trip to Barbados.