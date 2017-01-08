British stars Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie aim for Golden Globes glory

Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Hugh Grant are among a host of British stars hoping for success at the 74th annual Golden Globes.

Musical La La Land leads the pack with seven nominations at the awards show, which recognises both film and television talent, while coming-of-age drama Moonlight has six nods, including one for its British star Naomie Harris.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land (Lionsgate)

Tom, Olivia and Hugh are recognised for their roles in BBC thriller The Night Manager, which is up for four awards including best limited TV series.

The star-studded event in Los Angeles will see Tom compete for best actor in a limited TV series against fellow Briton Riz Ahmed, who is recognised for his performance in The Night Of.

Naomie Harris has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Moonlight (A24)

Skyfall star Naomie is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance as a crack addict in Moonlight, while Hugh is up for best actor in a musical or comedy film for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Fellow Britons Dev Patel and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will battle it out for best supporting actor for their roles in Lion and Nocturnal Animals respectively.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson starred in Nocturnal Animals (Ian West/PA)

British-born Lily Collins – the daughter of musician Phil Collins – is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy for her performance in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply.

Meanwhile, British-American star Andrew Garfield is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Second World War hero Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.

Mel Gibson is nominated for best director (Joel Ryan/AP)

Mel received a best director nomination for the war drama, which marked his return to directing for the first time in 10 years following his controversial anti-Semitic rant in 2006.

A host of British talent is nominated in the television categories, with Olivia hoping to secure the award for best supporting actress in a limited series as she goes up against British stars Thandie Newton, who is nominated for Westworld, and Lena Headey from Game Of Thrones.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Hugh is nominated for best supporting actor and will go head to head with American John Lithgow, who is nominated for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill in Netflix drama The Crown.

John’s co-star, Briton Claire Foy, is nominated for best actress in a television drama series for her portrayal of the Queen in the drama, which focuses on the monarch’s early reign.

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II (Netflix)

The Crown will battle for best television drama series with Game Of Thrones, Netflix’s original series Stranger Things, US drama This Is Us and big budget HBO drama Westworld.

Another Briton hoping for Golden Globes glory is Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress in a limited television series for her performance in London Spy.

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys is up for best actor in a television drama series for The Americans.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in La La Land (Lionsgate)

In the film categories, La La Land’s golden couple, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, have both been nominated, in the best actor and actress in a comedy categories.

La La Land is up for best musical comedy film along with superhero film Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Street and 20th Century Women.

The movie acting awards will also see Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman compete for best actress in a film drama.

Casey Affleck is up for best actor (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Casey Affleck is nominated for best actor in a film drama for his performance in Manchester By The Sea, which has a total of five nominations.

He will compete with Joel Edgerton (Loving), Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Lion, Manchester By The Sea and Moonlight are nominated for best film in the drama category.

Actress Sarah Paulson (BBC)

The People Versus OJ Simpson: American Crime Story received a number of nominations, including best limited TV series.

John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, Courtney B Vance and Sterling K Brown are up for acting awards for their performances in the drama about the murder trial of former American footballer Simpson.

Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins (Think Jam)

Meryl Streep, who will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award for career achievement, is nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy film for Florence Foster Jenkins.

The ceremony will be hosted by American comedian Jimmy Fallon and takes place at the Beverly Hilton hotel from 1am GMT on Monday.