Britain's Got Talent dancer George Sampson, 23, to have hair transplant

Britain’s Got Talent street dancer George Sampson is having a hair transplant after spinning on his head left him with a bald patch.

The 23-year-old – who said genetics and stress-related alopecia also contributed to his hair loss – will undergo the procedure on Wednesday.

He wrote on Twitter: “So, on 26th April 2017, I will be travelling to the Juvida clinic, Skipton, to have a HAIR TRANSPLANT…

Well.. happy I can finally announce my exciting news. This has been a long time coming and I cannot wait to begin with @juvidaclinics 👶🏻🤙🏻💉 pic.twitter.com/GNHTBmaaJF — George Sampson (@georgesampson) April 21, 2017

“This is something I have considered having done for years, I have always been convincing myself I’m not worried or it’s not a big deal but really it is. I am only 23. It’s not only for my confidence but also being in my line of work which is very image orientated and unfortunately I felt my hair (lack of) could affect my work.

“My hair loss comes from three things; alopecia (caused by a lot of stress and loss of a family member), genetics and head spinning, as the hair loss is not only a receding hair line but a string down the centre of my head.

“I spend so much time doing my hair (well Lauren does) to try and cover up as much as I can and to make use of the hair I do have. I’ve decided I’ve had enough of that, I want my own hair, I am only 23 and balding seems like something which happens to older men so I decided I will go through with the transplant.”

George Sampson (Zak Hussein/PA)

George, who won the reality TV show in 2008 at the age of 14, said he was “very excited, although extremely nervous” about the procedure.

He told his 235,000 followers on the social networking site: “I wanna thank everybody that has been there to help me in making the decision which I know is so right for me.”

He tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Today’s the day, see you all on the other side.”