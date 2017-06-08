Brendan Courtney announces father's death 'with great sorrow'

Broadcaster and fashion designer Brendan Courtney has tweeted a moving tribute to his father who passed away yesterday.

Frank Courtney, 75, passed away at Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross on Wednesday morning.

Frank was the focus of a documentary, made by Brendan, called 'We Need to Talk about Dad', which looked at the family's struggle to provide the best care for their father following his stroke.

One of the topics addressed was the lack of options for State-subsidised home care.

The documentary received hugely positive feedback on social media.

You can watch 'We Need to Talk about Dad' on the RTÉ player.

Frank is survived by his wife Nuala and children Suzanne, Deboragh, Brendan and Daniel.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Kilian’s Church, Kingswood arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.
By Greg Murphy

