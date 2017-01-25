Bradley Walsh rules out stint in I'm A Celebrity

Bradley Walsh has ruled out a stint in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, despite it being one of his favourite TV shows.

Speaking to the Press Association on the red carpet at the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena, Bradley said he and his family often gather together to watch the ITV reality show.

But asked whether he would take part in the series, he laughed and said it is “too much like hard work”.

Bradley Walsh with wife Donna and son Barney at the NTAs (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “I wouldn’t go in the jungle, are you kidding? No, it’s too much like hard work, I like the comfort of my own bed, are you mad?”

The Chase host said he was thrilled to see old friend Larry Lamb, who took part in the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity, at the annual television event.

Bradley said: “I thoroughly enjoyed (Lamb) in it. It’s my favourite show. My family, we sit round, get a box of chocolates and cocoa and watch that.”

Let It Shine judge Martin Kemp said he is backing EastEnders to win the big prizes at the NTAs.

Martin Kemp (Ian West/PA)

Martin, who appeared in EastEnders for several years over a decade ago, pledged his loyalty to the BBC soap and praised all soap actors for the hard work they do.

He said: “The people I like seeing rewarded are, obviously because of my own experience, are people in soaps.

“Those guys work six days a week to produce four episodes a week. They work their backsides off and I always like their reaction, and I always like to see who is going to win out of the big four.”