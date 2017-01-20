Block party for Ed Sheeran as he brings Lego to a date

Multi-millionaire singer Ed Sheeran has said that he celebrates his success by buying himself children’s toys – and that he even brought along his Lego on a date.

The chart-topper, 25, is worth an estimated £45 million thanks to his best-selling tracks and sell-out tours.

But he tells tonight’s Graham Norton Show that he has treated himself to an assortment of cuddly toys.

Ed Sheeran performs while filming The Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

“When my album went to number one I bought the Death Star Lego kit – it was time!” he said.

“And, when my goddaughter wanted a Ninja Turtle I got her one and bought myself the Ninja Turtle truck.

“I have a load of kids’ stuff – a room full of teddy bears and two giant pandas in my bedroom.”

(Left to right) Matthew McConaughey, Christina Ricci, Graham Norton, Josh Widdicombe and Ed Sheeran during filming of the Graham Norton Show (PA Images on behalf of So TV)

And Ed, who recently returned to the limelight following a year off, said that he took his Lego set when he went on a date because he could not wait to build it.

“I once went on a date, brought a Lego set with me and while we were chatting I made the set and then left,” the Castle On The Hill singer told Graham.

Ed has a scar on his face following reports Princess Beatrice accidentally cut him in a party prank when she pretended to “knight” singer James Blunt with a ceremonial sword.

Ed Sheeran and Princess Beatrice (PA)

He told the BBC1 show: “I can’t talk about it. I don’t know what will happen if I do!

“For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out.”

He added: “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn’t believe me and said, ‘No, what really happened?’”

:: The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 on Friday at 10.35pm.