Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds visit Powerscourt

If you haven’t heard by now, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are residing in Ireland.

The Gossip Girl star has been filming her new movie The Rhythm Section here over the past few weeks.

The pair have already been spotted out and about in the city centre but today, it looks like they’ve hit Powerscourt in Co Wicklow.

Ryan has taken to Instagram to share a funny update on their day out.

Any landing is a good lan— 📷: @blakelively #Ireland ☘️ 🇮🇪

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Lively was almost unrecognisable during filming in the capital which her husband also made a joke about on Instagram.

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

He captioned the photo "#nofilter"
KEYWORDS: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Dublin, Wicklow, Instagram, Powerscourt

 

