Binky Felstead shows off 'summer baby' bump
Binky Felstead has shared a picture of her growing baby bump with fans.
The Made In Chelsea star recently confirmed that she is expecting a baby with her showmate Josh “JP” Patterson.
Binky, 26, has now taken to social media to show off a snap of her little bump.
She captioned the image: “My little summer baby brewing.”
Binky previously told Hello! magazine that the pregnancy had come as a bit of a shock to her and Josh, who are not currently in a relationship.
But she said: “This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives.
“I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I’m going to be ok either way.
“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now.”
