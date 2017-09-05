Bill Bailey announces two Irish gigs

Back to Showbiz Home

Fresh from his Electric Picnic gig, Bill Bailey has announced he’s returning to Ireland with not one but two gigs.

The comedian will play what he claims as his “favourite venue on the planter”, the Olympia Theatre September 18 and 19, 2018.

Tickets for his brand new show Larks In Transit will go on sale this Friday, September 8 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

No doubt, these shows will sell out, just as his twenty three previous Irish dates did.

Here's a sneak peek of his Electric Picnic gig:
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz