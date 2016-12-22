Beyonce's Lemonade voted best album of the year

Beyonce’s Lemonade has been named by critics as the album of the year.

The list, compiled by the BBC from 25 separately published polls, showed critics gave it a higher score than the late David Bowie’s last album Blackstar, Kanye West’s Life Of Pablo and Rihanna’s Anti.

Receiving mixed reviews when it was released in April, Lemonade saw Beyonce comment on themes of black empowerment and female identity.

Beyonce strongly backed Hilary Clinton for US president this year (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)

Rolling Stone magazine described the work as: “Larger than life yet still heartbreakingly intimate… because it doubles as her portrait of a nation in flames.”

The poll of polls list – which includes results from Cosmopolitan, Digital Spy, Billboard and Q Magazine – also features Beyonce’s sister Solange, whose A Seat At The Table is fifth.

As well as Bowie, it showed posthumous recognition for Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker in eighth position, while Radiohead’s first album in five years, A Moon Shaped Pool, came in at number 11.

Blackstar was released just days before Bowie’s death (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The full top 20:

Beyonce, Lemonade – 376 points

David Bowie, Blackstar – 341

Frank Ocean, Blonde – 309

Chance The Rapper, Colouring Book – 278

Solange, A Seat At The Table – 256

Kanye West, Life Of Pablo – 204

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here – 192

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool – 191

Angel Olsen, My Woman – 188

Mitski, Puberty 2 – 169

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker – 163

Rihanna, Anti – 144

Anderson Paak, Malibu – 116

Bon Iver, 22, A Million – 101

The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep… – 94

Anohni, Hopelessness – 92

Car Seat Headrest, Teens Of Denial – 84

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree – 83

Christine & The Queens, Chaleur Humaine – 81

Kaytranada, 99/9% – 72