Beyonce posts rare home video footage to celebrate wedding anniversary

Back to Showbiz Home

Beyonce has taken to Instagram to post an emotional video made up of personal moments between her and husband, Jay Z.

The video - posted with the caption ‘4.4.17’ - not only marks their ninth wedding anniversary it is also the video for her new song, Die For You.

The rare home video footage shows the private couple at various stages of their relationship.

From their wedding day, various holidays to getting matching tattoos and even the birth of their first child, daughter Blue Ivy.

💙 4.4.17 💙

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

And like anything Beyonce does, it has caused fans to go into meltdown.

The full video has been made available on Tidal, however some fans have been sharing it on the socials.

Is there anything Queen B can't do?
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz