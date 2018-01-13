Bernard O'Shea gets his first spray tan ahead of this week’s Dancing with the Stars

Bernard O’Shea is a man known to take a risk and try new things for our very entertainment, writes Breda Graham.

Bernard O'Shea is heading into another week of new dance moves on Dancing with the Stars.

Dedication right there.

Appearing on our television screens on Naked Camera, Republic of Telly and Bridget and Eamon to name a few, and now on the airwaves on Breakfast Republic, we have a lot to reward the comedian for in his efforts to make us laugh.

This year is no different as he takes on the completely new challenge of dance on Dancing with the Stars.

Commitment level 100 right there.

Previously admitting his nerves about appearing on the show ahead of the New Year, he only went and knocked it out of the park with his Tango skills last week on opening night.

He received a score of just two points from judge Brian Redmond, however, which people were not happy about.

Poor Bernard! Didn’t deserve the two at all. Don’t listen to them Bernie! You’re fantastic! #DWTSIrl 👞👞👞👞 — Jade (@Jade10675718) January 7, 2018

Now heading into week two of the show, O’Shea has had his first ever spray tan done in preparation.

You’d never guess it was his first go in front of the nozzle would you?

My first holy spray tan pic.twitter.com/vZyWKhcT3w — Bernard O'Shea (@boshea5) January 13, 2018

Let’s just hope his choice of shade wasn’t a Hughie Maughan-like mahogony.

The former Big Brother star who took part in last year’s Dancing with the Stars had a spray tan mishap in week two and became the talk of Twitter the following day.

Never Forget.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for Bernard’s no doubt lovely tan on Dancing with the Stars, on our screens on RTÉ One on Sunday night.