Ben Price quits Nick Tilsley role on Coronation Street after seven years

Coronation Street actor Ben Price has quit the soap to spend more time with his family.

The actor, who plays Nick Tilsley in the ITV series, said that he left with nothing but good memories, but wanted to focus on his personal life.

Ben, who commutes from London to Manchester for the role, told the Daily Mirror: “Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.

Nick and Leanne are at the centre of a baby drama (ITV)

“The decision to leave is purely personal – I want to be able to spend more time with my family. I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful.”

Father-of-two Ben, 45, has been in the soap since 2009 and has had a long-running storyline with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

The soap pair are currently preparing to welcome a baby. Nick knows he is not the real father but Ben’s exit storyline, set for early summer, is thought to be linked to other characters discovering that Rovers Return pint puller Steve McDonald is the dad.

Nick and Leanne have a long history (ITV)

Coronation Street executive producer Kieran Roberts said: “We fully respect Ben’s decision to leave Coronation Street. As Nick, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest plots of the last seven years.

“He is a valued member of cast who will be greatly missed, but we still have many months of great storylines with him, leading to his dramatic exit later this year.”