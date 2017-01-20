Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition
Not content with rowing the Atlantic and running across the Sahara desert, television presenter Ben Fogle has now taken on an even bigger challenge – lip syncing Miley Cyrus.
Appearing on Channel 5′s Lip Sync Battle UK, Ben got the party started with There’s A Party In The USA.
He was up against Katie Price, who slammed her rival as a “Poundland Bear Grylls”.
Katie was soon won over – and so were viewers.
Ben Fogle is so good #LipSyncBattle— Ꭰaniil (@Dan44_Z) January 20, 2017
why do uni work when I can watch ben fogle lip sync to party in the USA— phoebe (@phoebebakerxx) January 20, 2017
@Benfogle to win Lip Sync Battle— Ashleigh Miller (@AshleighAbsurd) January 20, 2017
God this is making me smile so much!!!
And this hot take feels a little too real.
Watching @Benfogle on #LipSyncBattle is like how I imagine @BorisJohnson is at the Xmas party at No 10. Wrong on every level.— mymoviemouse (@mymoviemouse) January 20, 2017
Katie was not about to mess around however. She donned a Dolly Parton look for her second effort.
But Ben swept to victory after a hilarious version of Dizzee Rascal’s Bonkers.
Ben Fogle is my new favourite person— Emily (@emilyhasnoidea) January 20, 2017
ben fogle doing dizzie rascal is exactly what i needed this friday night— cameron frye (@hollycking) January 20, 2017
Ben fogle on #LipSyncBattle HAHAHAH cant cope 😂— Lauren Skarratts🌺 (@Lauren185_) January 20, 2017
