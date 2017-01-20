Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition

Not content with rowing the Atlantic and running across the Sahara desert, television presenter Ben Fogle has now taken on an even bigger challenge – lip syncing Miley Cyrus.

Appearing on Channel 5′s Lip Sync Battle UK, Ben got the party started with There’s A Party In The USA.

He was up against Katie Price, who slammed her rival as a “Poundland Bear Grylls”.

Katie was soon won over – and so were viewers.

And this hot take feels a little too real.

Katie was not about to mess around however. She donned a Dolly Parton look for her second effort.

But Ben swept to victory after a hilarious version of Dizzee Rascal’s Bonkers.
