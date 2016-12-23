Bella Thorne denies cheating on Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth

Back to Showbiz Home

Things seem to be very complicated for Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey.

It all started when singer Charlie took to Twitter with a series of mysterious messages, just days after he spent time with Bella at the Jingle Ball in Florida.

(Amy Harris/AP)

He appeared to announce he is no longer interested in romance with the star after seemingly getting upset after fans questioned whether she was still seeing her ex Tyler.

Later he added:

A few hours earlier Bella had tweeted a snap of her holding two polaroid pictures, including one that showed her embracing her old beau Tyler.

Later she responded to the drama saying she was not dating either of them.

Scream Queens star Keke Palmer came to Bella’s defence, telling her to ignore the drama.

Just a few months ago Bella shared this steamy pic of her in a pool with Tyler.

Pool vibes with my baby #myman #mcm #mancrusheveryday

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

She also shared this snap of them kissing on Halloween.

My moon and my star ✨⚡️🌜#mine #halloween

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

We hope those crazy kids can figure this out.
KEYWORDS: Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz