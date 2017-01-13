BBC defends Mick Carter's 'slur' on EastEnders

Back to Showbiz Home

The BBC has defended a word used by Danny Dyer’s character on EastEnders after it sparked criticism from viewers.

Pub landlord Mick Carter using the term “Eyetie”, to mean Italian, on the BBC One soap.

“Talking about this, you know, Eyetie night we’re meant to be having,” his character said of the Italian-themed night at the Queen Vic.

Danny Dyer (BBC/Kieron McCarron)

A BBC spokesman said: “The character is well-known for using slang – or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use – but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend.”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Soaps, Danny Dyer, EastEnders

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz