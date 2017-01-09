Barb lives! Stranger Things cast reveal that character may return at Golden Globes
The coolest teens on the planet returned to television screens on Sunday night as the cast of Stranger Things featured in the Golden Globes opening montage.
Millie Bobby-Brown’s very swag rap, supported by her co-stars and real life pals, revealed that Barb may return in series two of the hit Netflix show.
And a tweet by Netflix US may have confirmed it.
Let her live #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FfbM8zKBA3— Netflix US (@netflix) January 9, 2017
Fans got very excited.
So far the best thing at the #GoldenGlobes has been Barb #StrangerThings— stevie (@bookishgirlbk) January 9, 2017
When I grow up, I want to be Barb. #GoldenGlobes BARB IS ALIVE! pic.twitter.com/QRFK5PLJvH— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) January 9, 2017
BARB IS ALIIIIIIVVVVVVEEEEE #StrangerThings #GoldenGlobes— Zomboy Productionz (@ZProductionz) January 9, 2017
But then Caleb McLaughlin confused us all again with this tweet.
Did you see us?!?! Is Barb still alive?!?!?!😲😲😲😲😬😬😬😬😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/3LWnPyFKs8— Caleb McLaughlin (@calebrmclaughl1) January 9, 2017
So we still don’t really know if she’s back or not.
