Barb lives! Stranger Things cast reveal that character may return at Golden Globes

Back to Showbiz Home

The coolest teens on the planet returned to television screens on Sunday night as the cast of Stranger Things featured in the Golden Globes opening montage.

Millie Bobby-Brown’s very swag rap, supported by her co-stars and real life pals, revealed that Barb may return in series two of the hit Netflix show.

And a tweet by Netflix US may have confirmed it.

Fans got very excited.

But then Caleb McLaughlin confused us all again with this tweet.

So we still don’t really know if she’s back or not.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Caleb McLaughlin, Golden Globes, Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix, Stranger Things

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz