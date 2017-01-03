Awkward! Sherlock fans spot a hilarious error

Sherlock fans have been having a few giggles after apparently spotting a blunder in the first episode of the new series.

Fans of the sleuth show – which returned to BBC1 on New Year’s Day – claim that one scene saw John Watson (Martin Freeman) writing his blog, when it was actually an image file.

John Watson in Sherlock (BBC/Hartswood Films/Steve Brown)

They drew attention to a part of the screen that read ‘John Blog Page.jpg’, showing it was a picture file that he was pretending to type on.

The gaffe has resulted in plenty of funny messages on social media.

IM CRYING THEY HAVE HIM TYPING NOTHING ON AN IMAGE FILE THATS NAMED "JOHN BLOG PAGE.jpg" #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/CPTW5wPmxJ — johnlock (@caslxcked) January 1, 2017

Seriously Sherlock?

A screenshot? Look at the production quality fe3lan 😂😂

JHON BLOG PAGE.jpg 😂 pic.twitter.com/v1WhGsJcri — Sherif Abdel-Naby (@SherifAbdlNaby) January 2, 2017

Ah, so *that's* how we're supposed to do blogs - in jpg files! Thanks #Sherlock! pic.twitter.com/nwDVRsv93t — Mind the Blog (@Mind_the_Blog) January 2, 2017

Oops!

The new three-part series picked up where the previous season left off almost three years ago.

It saw John and his wife Mary (Amanda Abbington) become parents and ended with Mary’s shocking death. Meanwhile, Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) was investigating why someone was destroying images of Margaret Thatcher.

The show drew an audience of 8.1 million, making it the second most-watched programme over the festive period. It was only beaten by the New Year’s Eve countdown coverage, which pulled in more than 11 million viewers.