Attention tweens! There’s someone cool on the Late Late this week

It’s safe to say that RTÉ’s Late Late Show attracts an older age group of viewers.

Well, this week there is one guest that will have the teens of Ireland swooning.

Youtuber Oli White.

YouTube star @OliWhiteTV joins Ryan on Friday's @RTELateLateShow. Do YOU have a question for OLI? Tweet us now #askolilatelate #latelate pic.twitter.com/Nkg1hy59GC — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 19, 2017

Oli White is one of the UK's biggest YouTube stars with his clips attracting millions of views.

He'll be in studio to chat about turning his passion for creating clever and funny YouTube clips, with his besties and fellow youtubers stars, Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee, into a fully fledged career along.

Although the teens won’t be tuning in for long as Richard Curran, the man who predicted the last property shock, will also be in the studio to talk about the property crisis in Ireland.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is back to talk about the new series of his hit show, as well as Body Shopping’s Dr Ciara Kelly.

She'll be chatting about her own experiences with Botox, her personal weight-loss transformation and she'll be giving her prescription for better mental health.

Jo Nesbø, creator of the iconic Harry Hole, has sold more than 33 million books and been translated into 50 languages.

He'll be on the Late Late to chat about a life that has taken him from being a professional footballer, doing military service and leading one of Norway's most popular rock bands to occupying bestseller lists all over the world.

Viewers will meet Liam, the Bord Gáis engineer who had temperatures rising all over the country recently when he featured in a Facebook ad that went viral.

And finally Irish magician Rua will be reading minds - including Ryan's! - as well as performing some magic.