'Assassins: Ireland’s Contract Killers' starts tonight on TV3 and it's a must watch

TV3's new crime documentary series 'Assasins: Ireland's contract killers' starts tonight at 9pm.

The six-part series will follow investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre as well as Professor David Wilson as they take us inside the minds of Ireland's contract killers.

The first episode focuses on Irish criminal Paddy 'The Whack' Doyle, who fled to the Costa del Sol.

Doyle fled Ireland following the establishment of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

He was possibly one of the most violent and feared criminals operating in Dublin in the early 2000s, having amassed 43 convictions for offences including drug-dealing, assault and traffic offences.