Artists are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher with Princess Leia illustrations
Illustrators from around the world are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher by drawing cartoons of Princess Leia.
The 60-year-old actress passed away in hospital days after she had a heart attack, almost 40 years after rising to fame for her role as Leia Organa in the first instalment of the Star Wars trilogy, Episode IV: A New Hope.
And the drawings are a fitting tribute to the feisty, wise and powerful princess, made famous by Fisher.
I've never been so devastated by the death of someone I didn't know in person. Carrie Fisher taught millions of girls that we can be more than just princesses - we can be amazing leaders, brilliant strategists, generals and senators. With her brilliant presence and her kind heart, she gave us hope. Even though she was taken from us too soon, she lived a full life and will be dearly missed. May she be one with the Force now.
RIP Princess Leia. May the Force be with you. 😢❤️ #ripcarrie #ripprincessleia #carriefisher #starwars #princessleia #maytheforcebewithyou #marilobo #marisketch #fanart #draweveryday #fuck2016 #myfavorite #onewiththeforce #restinpeace #bayareaartist #eastbay #marilobo #marisketch #girlsinanimation #procreateart #instavideo #videooftheday #videogram #video #timelapse #digitalpainting
And as for Leia’s impact in 2015′s addition to the Star Wars franchise, The Force Awakens, this is a good thread on Leia’s most recent incarnation as General Organa.
Everyone is sharing pictures of Fisher when she was young, but let me show you the Leia that was the most important to me: General Organa pic.twitter.com/xXFETlkZ8Y— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) December 27, 2016
