Armie Hammer and wife welcome a baby boy

The Social Network actor Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers have apparently welcomed a baby son.

Reports in the US say the baby was born on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Both Mom and baby are doing great,” a spokesman told People.

Baby bumping at one of our favorite events of the year. Thank you for another amazing night, @jimnelsongq and @jimmooregq.#GQMOTY A photo posted by Elizabeth Hammer (@thisisechambers) on Dec 9, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Harper.

Hollywood star Armie has not commented on the happy news on social media, but a photo Elizabeth shared last week did suggest that her due date was close.

The snap showed the heavily pregnant TV star standing beside Armie in a hospital bed, as he was apparently receiving treatment for an injured shoulder.

Dear baby, Please don't come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad ❤️ A photo posted by Elizabeth Hammer (@thisisechambers) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

She captioned the shot: “Dear baby, Please don’t come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad.”