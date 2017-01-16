Armie Hammer and wife welcome a baby boy

The Social Network actor Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers have apparently welcomed a baby son.

Reports in the US say the baby was born on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“Both Mom and baby are doing great,” a spokesman told People.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Harper.

Hollywood star Armie has not commented on the happy news on social media, but a photo Elizabeth shared last week did suggest that her due date was close.

The snap showed the heavily pregnant TV star standing beside Armie in a hospital bed, as he was apparently receiving treatment for an injured shoulder.

Dear baby, Please don't come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad ❤️

A photo posted by Elizabeth Hammer (@thisisechambers) on

She captioned the shot: “Dear baby, Please don’t come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad.”
