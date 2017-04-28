Armagh school choir wow on Britain's Got Talent

It’s Britain's Got Talent season and you know what that means, it’s that time of the year when dog tricks, bad stunt acts and talented kids fill up the majority of news feed.

This week make room for St. Patrick’s Junior Choir from Drumgreenagh in Co Armagh as they make a bid to impress the BGT judges.

The 40-string junior choir took to the stage to perform Somewhere Only We Know and by the looks on their faces they’ve definitely secured the ‘Awww’ factor.

Unfortunately we’ve got to wait until Saturday to see if the group make it through but we all know how much Simon loves a good choir, so we’re very hopeful.