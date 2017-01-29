Are Jamie O'Hara and Bianca Gascoigne for real? CBB fans suspect a fauxmance

Back to Showbiz Home

Bianca and Jamie’s relationship seems to be going strong in the house, but out here in the real world Celebrity Big Brother viewers are falling out of love with the pair.

First we had the whole, “Bianca wasn’t honest about her love life” thing.

And then they had us all cringing with their totally over the top PDA.

But now the ultimate criticism has been levelled at them – yes, fans are claiming it’s a “showmance” not a romance.

Hmm, so how long do we think they will be together after leaving the house? Place your bets!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Bianca Gascoigne, Celebrity Big Brother, Jamie O'Hara

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz