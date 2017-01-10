Anthea Turner reveals psychic prediction about her marriage split

Anthea Turner reckons a psychic told her that ex Grant Bovey was cheating on her.

The couple split after 15 years of marriage when the TV presenter discovered that her husband had been having an affair with a 27-year-old. Now, she has told Spirit And Destiny magazine that the spirit world was on to him long before she was.

Anthea was in touch with psychics (Matt Alexander/PA)

In the interview, she told psychic Jacky Newcomb: “There are things that psychics have shared with me that they wouldn’t have known about any other way. You, Jacky, have told me things, relating to my marriage breakdown, which two other psychics confirmed to me afterwards.

“Three people can’t be wrong. Many things worked out just as I was told they would.”

Anthea, who eventually found out about the cheating from a friend who saw the pair kissing, added: “I did everything I could to save my marriage. People can cross your path for a reason.

Anthea and ex Grant (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’m a great believer in that. I have a good relationship with Grant – we are still a family. We all get on.”

But it isn’t just in romantic matters that psychics have helped Anthea – she revealed that they had also put her in touch with her younger sister, Ruth, who died at 15 from complications relating to spina bifida.

She said: “About six months ago, I was introduced to a medium through a friend of a friend. I’m always naturally suspicious about seeing psychics – because there’s a lot of information about me on the internet which they could easily read and use, but I’ve never really talked about Ruth.

Anthea can’t believe what the psychics could tell (Ian West/PA)

“This lady who gave me a reading was genuine and really nice. Right away she said: ‘I have your sister here, she’s with your granddad.’ The medium told me Ruth was showing her an image of some tap shoes and, as a child, I used to tap dance a lot.

“She said that my sister wanted me to know that she was sitting up straight now and she described my sister’s feet which were curved so she hadn’t been able to walk.”

A medium also spoke to Anthea about her late sister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An amazed Anthea, 56, went on: “She even described what she looked like, her curly hair and a head that was bigger than normal size. Ruth had hydrocephalus, or water on the brain, which can cause the head to grow abnormally large. There’s no way she could have known this information.

“She told me that she was with me all the time. Part of the reading was funny, too; she [Ruth] told me, ‘Your underwear drawer is a mess and you need to tidy it up!’ She was right.”