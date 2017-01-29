Another hopeful exits Dancing with the Stars

Tonight's episode of Dancing with the Stars was all about glitter and glam with a Hollywood movie theme.

Following Hughie’s surprise departure last week, tension was palpable among the contestants, as the public and judges votes were totted up.

The bottom three contestants were Teresa Mannion, Thalia Heffernan and Dayl Cronin.

Thalia received the lowest vote this week and Amanda declared that she was going home.

So sorry to see Thalia go tonight... #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/LvAgGmzeFz — RTE One (@RTEOne) January 29, 2017

First on the ballroom floor, armed with a fedora, whip and ripped open shirt abs was Aidan (Indi) O’Mahony and Valeria Milova who led the audience on a merry dance of the Paso Doble to The Raiders March by John Williams from the blockbuster Indiana Jones.

He scored 16 in total - Brian: 5 / Loraine: 5 / Julian 6.

Teresa Mannion channelled some Dolly Parton ‘quick stepping’ her moves from the classic movie 9-5 with her partner John Noble, but endured some harsh comments from the judges and a score of 12.

"This is a dancing show, you need to try to relax and create more of a swing action," said Brian Redmond.

She scored 12 in total - Brian: 3 / Loraine: 4 / Julian: 5.

Katherine Lynch and Kai Widdrington put in a blockbuster performance with a Samba to Abba ‘Voulez Vous’ from the move Mamma Mia.

She scored 16 in total - Brian: 5 / Loraine:5 / Julian: 6.

This week Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane transported us to Middle Earth to a land of Hobbits, elves and wizards with a rumba to I See Fire by Ed Sheeran from the movie The Hobbit.

She scored 26 in total - Brian: 8 / Loraine: 9 / Julian: 9.

Dayl Cronin returned to the 80s for inspiration with his dance partner Ksenia Zsikhotska with energetic Jive to Footlose by Kenny Loggins.

She scored 27 in total - Brian: 9 / Loraine: 9 / Julian: 9.

Dr Eva and her dancer Sean Smullen came to blows in rehearsals this week as Sean revealed that she had lost the plot! With a spoonful of sugar they treated the audience to a souped up American Smooth dance to Mary Poppin’s Oscar winning song and movie.

She scored 12 in total - Brian: 3 / Loraine: 4 / Julian: 5.

Des Cahill swung into action as 60s hero Austin Powers alongside his partner Karen Byrne, with plenty of Salsa hip action to Salsa Nova by Quincy Jones.

He scored 14 in total - Brian: 4 / Loraine: 5 / Julian: 5.

The pressure was on Aoibhin Garrihy and Vitali Kozmin to keep up their winning performances from previous weeks. Inspired by Irish Oscar winning song Falling Slowly by Irish artist Glen Hansard from the movie Once, the couple performed a romantic Rumba.

She scored 26 in total - Brian: 8 / Loraine: 9 / Julian: 9.

Thalia Heffernan and Curtis Pritchard, took on the role of a pair of minions and had lots of fun as they jived to Happy by Pharrell Williams from Despicable Me 2.

She scored 20 in total - Brian: 6 / Loraine: 7 / Julian: 7.

Des Bishop was on a mission with his dancing partner Guilla Dotta, as they performed a Ballroom Dance to James Bond’s theme song from Spectre: Writing’s on the wall by Sam Smith.

He scored 23 in total - Brian: 7 / Loraine: 8 / Julian: 8.

Staying with them theme of movie night the Pro Dancers put together a very special dance to celebrate one of the best Irish movies ever made – The Commitments.