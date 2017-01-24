Ann Widdecombe brands men 'wimps' and women's marches 'pathetic'

Former politician Ann Widdecombe has clashed with Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid after branding women’s marches “pathetic”.

The ex-MP, 69, seen by viewers recently chasing sheep around a field in the reality show Sugar Free Farm, said men had become “wimps” because they were putting up with “all this rubbish”.

She told the ITV show: “I can remember when women were not equal. I can remember those days.

Good Morning Britain (Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

“Nowadays it’s gone completely the other way. All-women shortlists, women have all the advantage in custody cases.”

Asked what she thought about women’s marches held around the world after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, she laughed and said: “Pathetic.”

She added to co-host Piers Morgan: “You guys are such pathetic wimps. You go along with all this rubbish.”

She said of the protesters: “They weren’t arguing anything. They were shouting.”

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Ann said: “We have got absolute equality. We’ve got advantages the men haven’t got. I actually think it’s gone very unfairly the other way.”

When Susanna said that, despite legislation, women were not being paid the same as men, Ann said: “I’m sorry, that is complete nonsense.”

And when Susanna said it was “hard to get transparency”, Ann told her: “May I finish, Susanna? I’d like to finish this sentence.”

Well, having Anne Widdecombe on the sofa was a rare treat - she agreed with @piersmorgan's views! — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 24, 2017

She said of the US president’s previous comments about women, for which he apologised: “We’re going back to an interview in 2005 and it’s now 2017. Grow up guys.”

After Piers pointed out Ann did not take any nonsense from men, the former MP, who has ditched sugar to farm her own healthy food for Sugar Free Farm, pointed at Susanna and said: “I don’t take it from women either.”

Susanna agreed: “You’re very equal in your treatment.”