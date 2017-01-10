Andrew Garfield and Emily Blunt in nod for Bafta acting accolades

British stars Andrew Garfield and Emily Blunt have been nominated for best acting awards at the Baftas.

Andrew is in the running for his performance as a combat medic in Mel Gibson’s Second World War film Hacksaw Ridge.

Emily has a nod for the blockbuster The Girl On The Train.

Emily Blunt starred in The Girl On The Train (Ian West/PA)

Emily will go head-to-head against Oscars heavyweight Meryl Streep for the film Florence Foster Jenkins, Amy Adams (Arrival), Emma Stone for the musical La La Land, and Natalie Portman for her role as the former First Lady in Jackie.

Andrew will compete against Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals), Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach’s gritty drama about the British welfare system, will compete with glittery Hollywood musical La La Land for best film, alongside American coming-of-age story Moonlight, sci-fi movie Arrival and melancholy drama Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck has been a popular nominee this awards season (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Skyfall star Naomie Harris has scored a nomination for best supporting actress for her role as a crack addict in Moonlight, alongside I, Daniel Blake’s Hayley Squires, Manchester By The Sea’s Michelle Williams, Lion star Nicole Kidman and Viola Davis for Fences.

La La Land, which won a record seven awards at the Golden Globes, is nominated in 11 categories, including best film.

Arrival and Nocturnal Animals both receive nine nominations and Manchester By The Sea has six.

Hugh Grant could pick up a prize (Ian West/PA)

I, Daniel Blake, the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, as well as Hacksaw Ridge and Lion receive five nominations each.

Hugh Grant could land a supporting actor award for his role as a devoted husband in Florence Foster Jenkins.

He faces competition from British stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) and Dev Patel (Lion), as well as US stars Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water), and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight).