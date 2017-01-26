'And the Hasty Pudding goes to...' Octavia Spencer named Woman Of The Year

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer has followed up her second Oscar nomination with yet another award — Woman of the Year.

The 46-year-old is up for best supporting actress for her performance in Hidden Figures, which explores the behind-the-scenes contribution of several black women in the early years of the NASA program.

Octavia was named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals which has previously recognised Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Dame Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington.

(Ian West/PA)

The actress will collect her award on Thursday which involves a bizarre ceremony in which she will parade through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

Octavia won an Oscar in 2012 for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in The Help.

The Hasty Pudding award has been handed out annually since 1951 to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.