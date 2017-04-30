Amy Childs gives birth to 'perfect' baby girl

Reality TV star Amy Childs has declared her baby “perfect” after becoming a mother for the first time.

Childs, 26, who shot to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, has had a baby girl.

The news was announced by Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead, who wrote on Twitter: “EEEEEK congratulations Miss Amy Childs !!!!! Wishing you and your new little family all the best and happiness in the world! So exciting!!”

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Childs wrote back:

Childs announced she was pregnant after reuniting with boyfriend Bradley Wright.

The star previously told OK! magazine: “I feel so overwhelmed and I keep waking up smiling… We’ve wanted a baby for so long so we’re happier than ever.”
