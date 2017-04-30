All Round To Mrs Brown's returning for second series in 2018

Saturday night chat show All Round To Mrs Brown’s is returning to BBC1.

The debut series, in which Mrs Brown’s Boys character Agnes Brown and her family opened their home to celebrity guests, has been a hit with viewers since it launched last month.

It was announced at the end of the last episode of the series that the show will return for a second, six-part instalment next year.

All Round To Mrs Brown’s (BBC/Hungry Bear/Brendan O’Carroll)

Creator Brendan O’Carroll, who also plays potty-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes, said: “The whole family are thrilled with the reception the show has received on Saturday nights.

“Although our focus right now is on the Christmas specials of our regular Mrs Brown’s Boys show, we are excited that 2018 will see party time at the Browns’ house again.”

Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown (Yui Mok/PA)

Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: “All Round To Mrs Brown’s has been a huge hit for BBC1 on Saturday nights.

“I am delighted Mrs Brown will be opening her home for a second series, with her unique blend of fun and mischief.”

The first series – in which Pamela Anderson, Judy Murray and X Factor judge Louis Walsh joined Mrs Brown in her living room – has attracted around 5.5 million viewers.